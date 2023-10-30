Taxi in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain). Prices, parking, telephones

The minimum charge is € 2.25 depending on the time of a day.

A standard taxi ride around the city costs between 7 and 15 euros.

Tariff 1 Tariff 2 Tariff 3 Tariff 4 Fix min €2.25 €2.25 €3.25 €39.00 1 km €1.17 €1.41 €1.31+ 1 hour await €22.40 €22.40 €22.40

T-1: Daily rate from 8:00 to 20:00 on weekdays in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona (AMB).

T-2: Rate for weekdays from 20:00 to 8:00. and also on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays all day in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona (AMB).

T-3: Fixed price. The fixed price will apply to applications on mobile devices for contracting the AMB taxi service, where the end user of the application is the taxi customer.

T-4: Fixed airport fare of € 39, which applies to routes from the airport to Adosado Marina (Barcelona port) and back, and includes all surcharges.

Additionally:

Airport: 4.30 euros (minimum tax to Barcelona is 20 euros).

Cruise terminal / port: € 4.30.

Main stations (Sants and Exhibition Center): € 2.50.

Special nights (23-24 June, 24-25-31 December, 1 January): € 3.10.

Wheelchairs, guide dog: free.

Barcelona airport taxi

There are taxi ranks in both terminals, which are easy to find by following the signs at the exit from the departure area. The minimum tax from El Prat Airport is EUR 20.

The standard cost of a taxi from Barcelona airport to the center is between 30 and 35 euros. From Terminal 1 (T1) expect to pay around € 30.00 and from Terminal 2 (T2) around € 35.00.

For groups of more than four, ask the taxi stand at the airport itself to call the taxi van (surcharge € 4.30).

Phones of major companies:

Book Taxi Barcelona +34 902 90 75 08

Taxi Barcelona +34 644 97 29 72

Radio Taxi 033 +34 933 03 30 33

Taxi Barcelona 24 Horas +34 935 16 00 27

Taxi Barcelona Aeropuerto +34 685 04 77 11

Taximés Barcelona +34 936 93 69 36

Taxi Ecològic +34 932 78 30 00

Servicio Taxi Barcelona +34 602 35 64 92

TAXI BCN +34 632 87 37 20

Main parking addresses:

Parada Taxi Plaça Catalunya, +34 931 17 20 26

Parada de taxis de l’Estació del Nord, Carrer d’Alí Bei, 72, +34 931 20 51 29

Àrea d’intercanvi Jardinets de Gràcia

Carrer de la Llacuna, 22, +34 931 64 17 52

Via Laietana, 7Near Santa Maria del Mar, Barcelona

Barcelona Nord, Carrer d’Alí Bei, 80

