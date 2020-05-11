Barcelona has opened some of the city’s beaches

The nine Barcelona beaches are opened for sports.

It is allowed to run and swim individually from 6.00 to 10.00.

Professional athletes with a valid license can train from 8.00 to 23.00 at the marine base located near Bogatel Beach.

It is forbidden to stay in the sand or sunbathe, fish, gather in groups.

A social distance of 2 meters must be respected.

The rescue and first aid service is not activated.

For reasons of safety and security, showers, foot baths, public toilets, children’s or sports playgrounds are closed.

Six parks and gardens have been opened in Montjuic for walks and sports.

Thus, in Barcelona 77 parks and gardens have already been opened.