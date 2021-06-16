Barcelona-El Prat airport has reopened the Terminal 2 after being closed for more than half a year

The terminal was closed at the end of November 2020 due to a lack of activity at the facility.

A total of 49 airlines had temporarily moved their operations out of T2 over to T1 for the intervening period, but they are now back in operation in their normal sites.

Access to the airport is restricted only to those who have tickets or boarding passes, although there are some exceptions for companions of passengers who require special assistance, for minors, and for people who have justified causes.

Travellers coming from most destinations need to provide either proof of a negative PCR test, proof of vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to arrival, or proof of recovery from Covid-19 in order to be allowed into the country.

Likewise, people travelling from Barcelona to many places across the world must provide the same things, depending on the exact criteria required by the country of destination.

