Barcelona airport will test facial recognition for check-ins and boarding

Barcelona airport will test facial recognition technology for check-ins and boarding flights operated by Vueling on the Barcelona-Málaga route, which has seven services per day.

Trials are expected to last around six months. The airline and Aena, the Spanish government-managed company in charge of the airport in Barcelona, aim to extend the initiative to other destinations such as Sevilla and Madrid.

This is optional, it is not a requirement for the passenger. The passengers can also go through the usual process of showing their ID and boarding pass.

Also participating in the project are the companies Easier, Idemia, Indra, IPS, and Mobeel.