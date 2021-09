Located in the spectacular Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees, Baqueira Beret boasts a world-class resort, vast alpine terrain and copious snowfall, making it an ideal destination for the Freeride World Tour.

Following the inaugural event at Baqueira Beret, the Tour returns to perennial Pyrenean freeride mecca of Ordino Arcalís, Andorra, before crossing the Atlantic for a triumphant return to Kicking Horse Golden BC, Canada.