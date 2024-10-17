Avenida de Menéndez Pelayo is located between Calle de Alcalá and Avenida de la Ciudad de Barcelona in Madrid (Community of Madrid, Spain). Formerly, the section between Alcalá and O’Donnell streets was called Muñoz street after the inn of the same name that was located where the Valencia tower stands today.

The rest were called Ronda de Vicálvaro (between O’Donnell Street and Plaza del Niño Jesús) and Ronda de Vallecas (between Plaza del Niño Jesús and Avenida de la Ciudad de Barcelona), because they led to the Camino de Vallecas.

In 1915 it received Menéndez Pelayo Avenue, in memory of the polygrapher and historian Marcelino Menéndez Pelayo (1856-1912).

The journalist, writer and bullfighting critic Vicente Zabala (1937-1995) lived at number 21.

