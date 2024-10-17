The Avenida de la Ciudad de Barcelona, ​​formerly Calle del Pacífico,​ is an important communication route in the southeast of the city of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, which runs between Atocha station and Puente de Vallecas. Its extension in Vallecas is Avenida de la Albufera. It is a very important traffic route for Madrid residents going to and from Atocha station.

View of the project for the Pantheon of Illustrious Men, located at Avenida Ciudad de Barcelona, 3.

The entire avenue runs in the Retiro district, with the municipal council of said district on the avenue itself, next to the Daoíz y Velarde Sports Centre, whose location is the same as that of the old Daoíz y Velarde barracks, also known as Los Docks, a complex of buildings used as military barracks, which has largely disappeared​. In that area, Avenida Ciudad de Barcelona runs parallel to Calle de Téllez.

The Basilica of Our Lady of Atocha, where Bartolomé de las Casas is buried, is located at number 3 on said avenue.

Madrid Metro: Pacífico station and Menéndez Pelayo station are located on Avenida de la Ciudad de Barcelona.

