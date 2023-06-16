Audi S8

The Audi S8 is a full-size luxury car of the Audi S models produced by the German automaker Audi AG, manufactured by Audi Sport GmbH at the Neckarsulm plant. The S8 is the mechanically-upgraded, high-performance version of the Audi A8, fitted standard with Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system, and was only offered with a short-wheelbase for the first three generations, being joined by a long-wheelbase variant option for the fourth generation.

(D3) Second generation

Audi S8 (D3) was released from 2006 to 2010. The car was equipped with a modified V10 engine shared with the Lamborghini Gallardo of the same years. It produces 450 PS (331 kW; 444 hp), detuned by 50 PS (37 kW; 49 hp) from the Gallardo’s power output of 500 PS (368 kW; 493 hp) with the purpose of increasing its fuel efficiency.

The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (249 km/h). Acceleration from 0–60 mph (97 km/h) takes 5.1 seconds.

It has a curb weight of 1,940 kg (4,277 lb).