The atomic theory is not suitable for all objects of nature, says Doctor of Chemical Sciences Mikhail Dolomatov

Dolomatov Mikhail Yurievich is a famous physicist and chemist, professor of physics and chemistry. Doctor of Chemical Sciences, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Honored Scientist of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Inventor of the USSR, Laureate of the International Congress of European Nanotechnology (2009, Berlin).

Person of the Year according to the American Biographical Institute (2011) and the International Biographical Center of Great Britain (2012, Cambridge). Butlerov Foundation gold medal and prize winner (2018), Ivan Fedorov pioneer printer award winner, and other prizes winner. Author of about 1000 works, including 12 monographs and several textbooks. Currently, he works as a professor at the Physical Electronics and Nanophysics Department of BashSu and as a professor at the Oil and Gas Technology Department at USPTU.

Mikhail Dolomatov’s area of expertise is wide: applied physics and chemical technology, problems of oil and life origin, color theory, nanoelectronics, spectroscopy, petrochemistry. Many M.Yu. Dolomatov’s works have been used in petrochemistry, nanotechnology, oil production, and medicine.



What is unique in the field of studying light?

So basically, we managed to discover several interesting and previously unknown consistent patterns in optics and spectroscopy that allow us to determine the relationship between the substance’s ability to absorb radiation in a wide range of the spectrum and its various properties, as well as the substance color and its properties. This is, literally, a new word in the field of optics and spectroscopy. The bottom line is that color and light carry information about a much larger number of matter properties than we assume.

We have been developing these ideas for 30 years, carrying out a huge number of experiments and calculations. Guzel Mukayeva, Ella Kovaleva, Daria Shulyakovskaya, Kamil Latypov, Gulnara Yarmukhametova, Natalia Paimurzina, and other young researchers took part in the study.

Have you shown that diseases can be identified by blood color?

We found differences in the blood color and quantum characteristics in various diseases together with associate professors Nikolai Kalashchenko, Sergei Dezortsev, and neurosurgeon Timur Araslanov. Of course, this small color difference cannot be seen with the naked eye, it is detected by special instruments – spectrometers or colorimeters. It is known from optics that any color is divided into red, green, and blue components. These components shift is characteristic of diseases.

For example, an increase in scarlet blood color means increased clotting, and “cyan blood” is observed in kidney disease. A shift in the navy blue area indicates renal failure, and a color shift in the green area indicates liver dysfunction. The blood quantum characteristics can be used to diagnose brain tumors. A technique has been developed that helps to determine the liability to a particular disease by the blood color and quantum characteristics: a person gives blood and, after a couple of minutes, receives the analysis results about the liability to certain diseases.

What is the point of your theory of matter?

This is the theory of substances with chemical composition chaos. Researching a complex natural (real) substance, I concluded that the classical atomic theory is not suitable for all objects of nature. I do not underestimate the great role of atomic theory in natural science, but there are natural objects that cannot be described at the atoms and molecules level. These objects lose their integrity when fragmented into atoms and molecules, for example, soil, oil, fuel, and other hydrocarbon systems, ecological systems, space systems, and biological fluids such as blood.

Following the atomism traditions, chemists and physicists study atoms and molecules, dividing matter into elementary particles and losing its integrity. Metaphorically speaking, the examination of such systems in which there is an infinite number of atoms and molecules of different kinds, from the atomism position means “missing forest for the trees”.

A researcher is like a person who, wandering between trees in a forest, distinguishes spruce from birch and an ant from a beetle, but does not see the forest boundaries, its location in the area, and, most importantly, does not know where to go. This person circles one glade finds more and more plants and animals but does not see the forest. All chemistry textbooks are pretty pure substances transformations. A matter becomes a mathematical object and not a real one for modern physics and chemistry as a result.

The universe falls into pieces and loses much of its meaning in the view of classical chemistry, just as the texts of books, torn into separate letters (atoms) and words (molecules), lose their point. Then all writers differ in the distribution of the individual words only. Mapping of the human genome is nothing more than such manipulation of a book since true mapping means finding out the language of many genes and the interaction of the different people’s genomes. I developed the matter continuity idea which originate in the writings of Plato and Aristotle, in contrast to the ideas of the atomism of Democritus.

The theory backbone is very simple. Any substance is built from systems more general than atoms and molecules. These systems are composed of a very large number of particles and these particles molecules, atoms, etc. are of different sorts. The composition is distributed with regards to their properties according to the laws of chance (chaos). All substances are characterized by more or less composition chaos. Substances in which atoms and molecules are of the same type (individual substances) predominate to a greater extent carry information about their basic properties. The remaining components contain information about its space, terrestrial, and technological past. Individual substances are systems with small composition chaos in my theory language.

There are special substances with great composition chaos. Such systems exist in Space, for example, in interstellar gas. They are called interstellar molecular clouds in Space. Such objects include oil, soil, etc. on Earth. We obtained mathematical laws describing the distribution of matter on Earth and Space that are based on these ideas.

Calculations of the cosmic interstellar clouds composition carried out jointly with N.A. Zhuravleva according to my theory indicate that the Universe is filled with hydrocarbons and biologically active substances – nucleic bases, amino acids, their reserves are enormous. By the way, we came to conclusions about the cosmic origin of oil and confirmed the hypothesis of V.D. Sokolov and A.S. Eigenson. Initially, our calculations were taken very critically, but hydrocarbon reserves were discovered on Saturn’s moon Titan by astrophysical methods, and complex compounds were found in the Orion nebula, they are analogs of petroleum substances.

What are the most serious problems of science and education in your opinion?

The most acute problem is the separation of education from real life and, as a result, there are many educated people, and there is a shortage of specialists. A person becomes a specialist not as a result of receiving diplomas, even with excellent grades, but after gaining experience as a result. We know cases when specialists with a minimum education solved the most difficult problems in the states and corporations’ management. And vice versa, people with diplomas from the most prestigious universities often make incorrigible errors, the cost of which is people’s lives. Moreover, they are not only in politics and economics. Many errors happen in science. This is an objective reason.

An example is the so-called green revolution taking place in the West when the future energy is seen as the solar and wind power plants era. The dependence of energy production on the limited efficiency of photovoltaic cells, wind strength, fluctuations in illumination, reserves, and cost of batteries, and several other factors are forgotten in doing so. Europe has already faced this problem, having abandoned the development of thermal and nuclear power plants. This has happened even though the people in charge of energy policy have degrees from Harvard, Oxford, etc. It is especially absurd that these politicians, amid the energy crisis, propose to abandon the Nord Stream, built by Gazprom.

Isn’t that the only problem?

Another problem is subjectively related to the limitation of a person in space and time. The fact is that the average human life span of 70 years corresponds to approximately two billion seconds. This is a lot compared to the microworld processes, which take place in trillions and millionths fractions of a second, but this is nothing compared to the Universe’s lifetime. When we try to look even into the nearest future, based on a few facts, the forecast often contradicts objective reality. There is a campaign in the West to reduce carbon dioxide gas emissions. A whole trend has arisen in the West, it is the of decarbonization technologies development. The mass media talk day and night about global warming, forgetting about the climate’s cyclical nature. So, Greenland was a green country 1000 years ago and the Arctic was as warm 13 thousand years ago as it is warm in the middle latitudes now.

So it’s not about the greenhouse effect due to carbon dioxide emissions. Experts talk about the climatic cycles caused by the сosmos. So, a good article by doctors of sciences Valery Iktisanov and Fyodor Shkrudnev was published in the “Energy Policy” journal, which provides data that the share of carbon dioxide formed as a result of production activities is no more than 1–8% of all emissions, and its contribution to the greenhouse effect is not more than 9–26%, compared to water steam, the contribution of which is 36–72%. Thus, production-induced carbon dioxide emissions do not significantly contribute to the greenhouse effect. The carbon dioxide sources are volcanoes and living creatures, such as microorganisms. A person also emits this gas and absorbs oxygen. They propose to introduce a quota for carbon dioxide emissions. V. Putin rightly stated that it is necessary to fight all emissions harmful to human health, and not just carbon dioxide.

Scientists, who support the idea of warming caused by carbon dioxide are bad specialists in your opinion?

Some of these people are not bad, but narrow-focused specialists in my opinion. Another part of scientists is going the wrong way deliberately. This is because science in the 21st century has converted to a service sector from an element of spiritual and technical culture. Therefore, some scientists live by the “what would you like” principle. Huge money is invested by capital and corporations in absurd projects and those that are sometimes dangerous for society. The examples are well known. This is the fight against ozone holes (areas of the stratosphere with a low ozone concentration) by eliminating the usage of freons, which were used for cooling in refrigerators. Ozone protects the Earth from ultraviolet radiation.

So, chemists all over the world have tried to prove that freons cause harm to the ozone layer. The appropriate UN treaty on ozone layer protection was imposed in 1994. Freons have almost disappeared, but ozone holes remain since the problem is related to space phenomena, and not to human activities.

You teach computer science at universities and you are a member of the Artificial Intelligence regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. What is your opinion about Artificial Intelligence?

The problem arises that artificial intelligence (AI) limitations exist and they are caused by the imperfection of information models of relations between objects. These models are derived from our knowledge of the outworld. In this regard, I am interested in the statements of the outstanding thinker, count, academician Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy. He lived in the heyday of science when the greatest discoveries in physics, chemistry, and biology were made. The era of the scientific and technological revolution began at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century. The telegraph, telephone, radio, the theory of electromagnetism, the periodic law of elements, the discovery of the atom complex structure, the birth of genetics, cell biology, etc. appeared in front of Tolstoy’s eyes. But Tolstoy expressed doubts against the background of general rapture with the results of science. I further quote thoughts from his complete edition (volume 31, pages 87-95):

«The proposition that the world is, in reality, the same as it appears to a person is arbitrary and incorrect. And therefore, all the conclusions from this position, based on the external senses data of one of the world creatures, human beings, do not contain anything real and cannot satisfy serious curiosity … neither astronomy, nor physics, nor chemistry, nor biology, nor sociology gives to us the true knowledge of reality, that all the laws discovered by these sciences are only generalizations that have an approximate value – and then only with ignorance or ignorance of other conditions – the importance of laws.”

The society rational management problem is the task for cybernetics and one of its main sections, the theory of Artificial Intelligence. Plato formulated the task of such intelligent management about 2,400 years ago. He proposed the cybernetics term that comes from the Greek word Κυβερνήτης – “helmsman”.

Speaking in the modern language, Plato understood cybernetics as the doctrine of human control of technical systems (ship, chariot) and social systems (regions and states). Plato understood by cybernetic objects systems that include people, these objects he called “cyberno”. Plato’s ideas were ahead of their time, it was believed that kings possess the highest wisdom, so the control science is not needed. Cybernetics revived in the 20th-century forties and fifties.

Since AI uses knowledge bases obtained by people in various subject areas, therefore, the limitations of our knowledge and our reasoning will be imposed on them. It should not be forgotten that intelligence primitive models are used. We are trying to simulate the intellect based on logic algorithms and neural network algorithms, based on limited knowledge about the intellect and its generation in the brain. But we know more about the cosmos than about the brain. We create models that can choose different solutions according to given goals based on the greater speed of simple logic operations and knowledge bases. When AI plays chess, it builds logic schemes and selects responses from the knowledge base on the chess game of all times and peoples with great speed. Creativity and intuition are missing.

Thus, AI systems have several limitations of an objective, subjective and technical nature. Therefore, these systems’ widespread introduction into control processes has not only positive aspects but serious negative consequences also. In addition, AI errors and malfunctions are possible due to fluctuations of current in electronic circuits. An example is the errors of the simplest AI systems that are pattern recognition systems. In addition, AI errors are due to the complexity of the systems themselves and their dependence on stress. Therefore, the people’s subordination to AI is a dystopia.

Finally, the ruling groups of people in the countries will use AI for illogical and absurd decisions, imposing actions on the information system that limit the AI capabilities. Yes, in the 60s and 70s. the great Soviet scientist, academician Viktor Mikhailovich Glushkov proposed the introduction of a network automatic system of state administration, but the Soviet party bureaucracy was afraid of this because the system was disadvantageous politically. It deprived managers of the opportunity to influence society. By the way, Glushkov’s idea of a network information system was picked up by the Americans to develop the Internet.

How can AI manage rationally in a world ruled by transnational corporations and an oligarchy when 2% of the population grabs 90% of the world’s wealth? AI cannot be used efficiently to manage an irrational society. At best, the systems will be used and are already being used for the total control of people and trading in user data. Unfortunately, many AI developers do not see a significant distinction between the real tasks of managing society and the subjective planned purpose of AI as a system of total surveillance over people, regulating resource consumption and social functions. Positioning of the control tasks by people who cannot control, do not have the necessary knowledge, will lead to a series of failures of logically correct AI platforms.

In particular, unrealistic control tasks that contradict the human being social essence will lead to the AI systems collapse. For example, this is facilitated by the ideas of society atomization being introduced in the West through family destruction, total control of behavior, criticism and dissent suppression. A prime example is the social rating computer system being introduced in China. AI becomes an active tool in this case of social stratification and segregation, promotion of conformists who are incapable of making complex decisions to the heights of management. This will lead eventually to social stagnation. It is impossible to manage society with the help of intelligent systems, making irrational decisions that are beneficial to a narrow group of people who have one goal that is exorbitant enrichment at the expense of other people. In addition, anti-human ideas contradict the natural law, established from above by God.

What do you think about religion?

Faith in God comes through personal experience. I studied in an atheistic country and long ago sincerely trusted my teachers, more than my parents. I had a conflict with my father in high school because of this. Mom and grandmother did not blame me for atheism. Since the teachers denied God’s existence, so did I. Doubts arose later. While studying atheism at the University of Marxism-Leninism in 1987-1988, I doubted atheism, because the atheists’ arguments against God did not withstand strict scientific criticism and were built on primitive dogmas and a very narrow understanding of natural science. What prompted me to think about the existence of God? Studying the physics and chemistry laws, I became convinced that God’s existence is inevitably inferred from those laws. Moreover, getting deeper into the natural science problems, I concluded that there is one creator everywhere that is Our Lord. There are three central problems in science on which materialism breaks down:

• Matter genesis,

• Life genesis,

• Human occurrence.

Modern physics solved the first with the idea of a big bang, in which elementary particles appeared that makeup matter. At the same time, it is forgotten that there must be a primary push from the Creator to the edifying of the world. Moreover, the big bang theory believes that everything arose originally from light quanta. And that confirms the Bible: “And God said, “Let there be the light.” And there was light”. There should be no life as a natural phenomenon from the modern scientific point of view. Creating the protein or DNA molecules structures that are the main information carrier from a set of simple molecules is like cutting a newspaper text into individual letters and waiting for the text to appear with the help of temperature and flows.

Such great scientists as Dmitry Mendeleev, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Ilya Pavlov, Pavel Florensky, Boris Rausсhenbaсh, and others were committed Christians. The atheists’ arguments come from the commonplace understanding of the Bible. Atheists have been criticized repeatedly the Bible’s first lines about the world creation. This is about nature creation in 6 days. They forget the words by Peter the Apostle that “God has one day like a thousand years and a thousand years as one day”. A person measures time relative to the world in which he or she lives by the movement of the planet relative to the heavenly bodies.

Many insects live in a two-dimensional world where there is length and width. A worm doesn’t understand the third dimension of height. He doesn’t notice us. So we, like insects, do not see the higher dimensions, in which souls and God exist in parallel with us. Why do people believe in science’s limitless possibilities? Science must validate everything by calculation or experiment but there are super-complex systems that do not allow experiments or fall apart under the influence of experiments.

Where are the science boundaries in your opinion? Is it possible to unite science and religion?

Science is rational cognition of the world. If its positions become a religion then it loses its point. Religion cannot be a science either. The realm of religion is the non-physical mental world, but faith in God has deep science behind it also. Repeated attempts in recent years to replace God with an information field are a manifestation of new materialism. There is a so-called statistical information field that carries information about the matter particles and always exists, regardless of humans in nature and human society. Unlike fields of electromagnetic nature, a statistical information field acts instantly at any distance between any particles. Particles in such a field are connected in such a way that there is an increased possibility of the occurrence of phenomena that are improbable typically or even phenomena that are forbidden by the classical thermodynamics laws. This is due to the special fuzzy nature of an event thermodynamic probability in systems united by this field, the source of which is the Creator.

I would like to pay special attention to the works of Professor Yu. I. Kulakov, the founder of the physical structures’ theory. The line of Democritus is being completed in science and the line of Plato is being revived anew according to his ideas. Along with the material world, there is the World of higher reality, its manifestations are natural science laws. There are so-called eidoses and programs, some ideal entities that have a form of existence different from material objects. The relations between the existing eidos determine the physical structures according to Yu. I. Kulakov. Each material system is the realization of a certain program given by the Creator to humans.

Are you a supporter or opponent of vaccination?

We are observing an example of a situation when science becomes a religion now. Coronavirus is becoming a kind of religion for some people. We remember how politicians fueled panic and heralded the terrible consequences of the epidemic to the world. The West has become the leader in fueling fear.

In Germany, Frau Merkel, rolling her eyes, spoke of terrible victims. There are lockdowns and a huge sale of medicines and vaccines as a result. Part of the population fell into poverty, and representatives of pharmacological corporations and pharmacy chains became billionaires. Unfortunately, science has played a substantial negative role in this situation following politicians. Fortunately, this disease has declined worldwide and not many people are dying, contrary to the forecasts of some scientists. Yes, people get sick but in a milder form. The virus mutates and weakens.

Vaccines and new drugs are needed. Great hopes in drugs development are placed on chemistry. The use of computer technology and structure-property methods will help to find remedies for this disease. But it is better to be safe than sorry here. Each vaccine and drug must be tested carefully. Especially when it comes to pregnant women and children. You know, when my cat needed a well-recommended, proven rabies vaccine, the vet said the cat was pregnant and better wait. We urge all pregnant women and children to be vaccinated with experimental drugs. This is an unscientific approach since it is necessary to study carefully the effect of vaccines on the body and the human genome before injecting them into children, sick people, and pregnant women. Biomedical science has a huge responsibility here. A politician can make mistakes, but a scientist has no right to make mistakes, following the will of politicians.

Interview: Ivan Stepanyan