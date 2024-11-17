Astún is located in the Pyrenees, in the province of Huesca, Aragon, Spain.

The resort is located at an altitude of 1658 m, the highest point is 2273 m. Astun has 15 lifts (5 chair lifts, 7 drag lifts and three carpet lifts) and 51 tracks with a total length of 50 km.

The ski season lasts from December to April.

The resort is located in a valley that is well sheltered from the wind, and its excellent orography (all slopes are “meadow covered”) improves the quality of the snow from the very beginning of the ski season.

In Astun, no skier will feel lost as all the slopes converge at the foot of the resort.

Tariffs

Adult: 45,00 € / day (199 € / 5 days)

Child: € 37.00 / day (€ 161/5 days)

How to get there?

From Huesca 1 hr 15 min (98.7 km) via A-23

From Zaragoza 1 hr 55 min (166 km) via A-23

1 hr 55 min (166 km) via A-23 From Madrid 4 hr 44 min (482 km) via A-2

Buses between Yaca and Astún run daily.

