Artist Nina Rassen keeps on reaching new heights in the art world

  Multidimensional bionics with Nina Rassen

Artist Nina Rassen has received the gold medal of the Stella Virtuoso International Award 2024. The award was honoured with “Transformer Suit.” Nomination – Fashion; category – Professional.

Her painting, Switched On Surveillance, took silver in the same award. Nomination – Painting; category – Professional.

STELLA VIRTUOSO was founded by the joint efforts of global artists. The aim of the prize is to present all the art movements, of which there are an incredible variety, and to recognise each author on his or her own merit. The prize can cover almost all types of art and give talent the opportunity to make itself known worldwide.

The Gaudi gallery’s collective exhibition, Trazos del Alma, featuring artist Nina Rassen, was held in Madrid

The exhibition Trazos del Alma, which includes artwork by Nina Rassen, will take place in Madrid 11-18 January 2024

Artist Nina Rassen has trademarked Rassen Art brand and patented a new, fine art style

Fragment of the book «Chroniclers of the Alien Princess or The Heiress of the Rassen Family»

RASSEN ART: inspired fashion and clothes for a good mood

The exhibition of Nina Rassen, and the presentation of her brand, RASSEN ART, took place in Moscow

