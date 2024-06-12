Artist Nina Rassen has received the gold medal of the Stella Virtuoso International Award 2024. The award was honoured with “Transformer Suit.” Nomination – Fashion; category – Professional.

Her painting, Switched On Surveillance, took silver in the same award. Nomination – Painting; category – Professional.

STELLA VIRTUOSO was founded by the joint efforts of global artists. The aim of the prize is to present all the art movements, of which there are an incredible variety, and to recognise each author on his or her own merit. The prize can cover almost all types of art and give talent the opportunity to make itself known worldwide.