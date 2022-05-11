Through its beauty, art must delight hearts and awaken consciences, thinks the artist Margarida Cepeda

Margarida Cepeda is a Portuguese artist who has been working in Andorra for almost three years. She began painting in 1983, after obtaining a master’s degree at the School of Fine Arts in Lisbon. Since 1988, she has been devoted to art and painting.

Classical in appearance, her paintings present contemporary, symbolic themes. She prefers oil painting techniques on canvas or wood. She also makes drawings with colored pencils on cardboard, especially for portraits.

Margarida Cepeda has a showroom gallery in the center of Escaldes; it is impossible to pass the place without admiring her paintings and seeing how she works. Adults and children often visit there. And that’s not surprising. In each of her paintings, there is something fabulous, mysterious and bewitching, which catches the eye.

It is said that the main character of her paintings is most often a female figure, around which the subject is built. However, I discovered the work of Margarida Cepeda with the painting “Facing Yourself”, which represents a young, handsome man who gracefully holds a carnival mask in his left hand to hide his face. However, his face is unveiled in the reflection of the mirror. You can’t lie to yourself.

The artist’s paintings are also used as the covers of several books or even in the form of azulejo panels in a railway station around Lisbon. Similarly, several paintings have been installed in churches in Portugal and Andorra.

Margarida’s paintings are present in various private collections and various countries (Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, United Kingdom, USA and Andorra).

We spoke with Margarida Cepeda about the role of symbolism in art, the purpose of art and her plans as an artist.

Why did you decide to become an artist? What did you base this choice on?

I tried many other routes and activities before deciding to paint full time. In Portugal, living from your painting alone, without financial support, without subsidies, without patronage, was a challenge as it was almost impossible to envisage. However, every attempt I made to live outside of painting has failed. Only the painting was viable. Each exhibition was a success. So, in this context, I was progressing in this artistic career with determination, rigor and discipline.

You currently live in Andorra. Why Andorra?

I have been living in Andorra since February 2019. Artistic activity here is possible because this country respects work and artists’ creativity. In addition, the tax burden is adapted for this type of activity.

What do you think of the European art market in general?

I find it dynamic and very diversified, which makes it extremely attractive.

What do you speak about in your art? What is the symbolism in your paintings?

My painting “speaks” about humans and for humans. A human is always present in each of my works. It is the common thread that connects me with everyone. The symbolic dimension of each element of my paintings expresses a rich, philosophical and spiritual, timeless message.

“I speak“ about what I live, learn, see, understand and experience. It is a universalist communication based on a somewhat classic image and timeless content, with a strong symbolic inclination.

What do you think about trends in contemporary art? And what do you think of the evolution of art?

I don’t think we can talk about “contemporary art.” In my modest opinion, most current artistic currents are deeply fragmented.

They often follow superficial tendencies, explore only the outward and empty artistic expression of its content. And if we fix it, we can see that it is appearance, fragmentation, decomposition and emptiness that dominate.

Art indicates paths for human societies and is characterized by the deep values of everyone who compose them. It is an initiatory language and a vector of awakening and communication.

What I have seen for decades is that most artistic currents indicate paths of destruction, self-destruction, violence, aggression, selfishness disguised as self-affirmation, fleeting pleasures and disposable, dead ends. All of this reflects a deeply sad and depressed human emptiness.

There are, however, in this “patchwork” that is art today, some currents (or should we say countercurrents) that point to something much more positive, higher, beautiful and harmonious, with inspired and inspiring content, which help to balance our beings and ease our worries. I mean paths that lead us to spaces of harmony, peace, beauty and joy. Through its beauty, art must delight hearts and awaken consciences.

Crypto art can be one of those paths—full of potential—that can take art to more luminous, harmonious and beautiful places. I have seen exceptional beauty in works of crypto art.

How do you usually sell your works? Do you plan to participate in any art exhibitions?

I have participated in dozens of art exhibitions, individual and collective, throughout my 40 years of artistic activity.

Today, I have my studio showroom which, as its name suggests, is a space where I produce my works and, at the same time, where I show them to the public and sell them.

However, I also sell them on the Internet, on my website www.margaridacepeda.com.

Now, I only show my works in my gallery or showroom, and on my website, but I do not rule out exhibiting, individually or collectively, in suitable public spaces, if the occasion is presented.

We sincerely hope that your wishes come true. Thank you very much, Margarida, for this interesting conversation!

The address of the studio-showroom: Avinguda Copríncep de Gaulle, N1, Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra. Opening hours: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Interview : Irina Rybalchenko

EXHIBITIONS

COLLECTIVE EXHIBITIONS

1982 Spring Exhibition (junior artists), Estoril, Portugal

1982 Almada Negreiros Tribute Exhibition at the Almada Negreiros Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1987 Exhibition of Tribute to Peniche Galveias at the San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1988 Spring Exhibition, Estoril, Portugal. The artist received an honorable mention

1988 Exhibition at the San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1988 Autumn Exhibition (senior artists), Estoril, Portugal

1989 Exhibition “Young visual artists”, Estoril, Portugal

1989 Exhibition “Drawings” at the San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1989 Contemporary Art Fair, Picoas Forum, Lisbon. The artist performed at the São Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1989 Summer Exhibition, Estoril, Portugal

1989 Exhibition commemorating the 20th anniversary of the São Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1989 Autumn Exhibition, Estoril, Portugal

1990 “Palimpse (x) tos” exhibition Soc Tip Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1990 Autumn Exhibition, Estoril, Portugal

1990 Exponor Contemporary Art Fair, Matosinhos, Portugal

1990 Neupergama Gallery, Torres Novas, Portugal

1991 Exhibition commemorating the 2nd anniversary of the Soc Tip Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1991 White Walls Exhibition, Almadarte Gallery, Costa da Caparica, Portugal

1991 Autumn Exhibition, Estoril, Portugal

1992 Exhibition “Drawings” at the San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1993 Exhibition of paintings at the San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1993 Inaugural exhibition of Arte e Mania gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1993 Exhibition of Young Painters, Estoril, Portugal. A book of the same title has been published this time.

1994 Exhibition of paintings at the Alcobaça Monastery Gallery, Alcobaça, Portugal

1994 Exhibition commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Inter-Atrium Gallery, Porto, Portugal

1994 Exhibition commemorating the 25th anniversary of the São Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1995 Exhibition commemorating the 11th anniversary of the Inter-Atrium Gallery, Porto, Portugal

1998 Exhibition “Tears of Peter and Ines”, Monastery of Santa Clara, Coimbra, Portugal

2001 Exhibition at the San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

2004 Exhibition at the Inter-Atrium Gallery, Porto, Portugal

INDIVIDUAL EXHIBITIONS

1986 San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1988 San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1990 San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1991 Soc Tip Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1995 Inter-Atrium Gallery, Porto, Portugal

1996 San Francisco Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

1998 Inter-Atrium Gallery, Porto, Portugal

1999 New York Academy of Art, New York, USA

2000 Drawings, Art Gallery for All, Wall, Portugal

2002 Mãe d’Água, Lisbonne, Portugal

2003 Wetzlar CM Gallery, Frankfurt, Germany

2004 Galveias Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

2005 Inter-Atrium Gallery, Porto, Portugal

2006 Galveias Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

2009 Galveias Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

2010 Galveias Gallery, Lisbon, Portugal

2020 Workshop Gallery of Margarida Cepeda, Escaldes-Engordany, Principality of Andorra (Flowers from here and elsewhere)

2020 Workshop Galle of Margarida Cepeda, Escaldes-Engordany, Principality of Andorra (Appearances)

PUBLIC WORKS

1993 Panel of the High Altar of the Church of Sant Llorenç de Carnide, Lisbon, Portugal

2007 Tile panel, Venda do Alcaide train station, Portugal

WORKS IN PUBLIC OR PRIVATE COLLECTIONS

EDP (Electricity of Portugal), Portugal

CGD (General Deposit Office), Portugal

Collection of Dr. Ilídio Pinho, Portugal

Collection of William Forbes, USA