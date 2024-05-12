Ars-sur-Formans is a commune in the Ain department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of eastern France, located about 30 minutes by car from Lyon.
Religious heritage
The commune has several religious buildings and structures that are registered as historical monuments:
- The Croix des Combes (Combes Cross) (1853)
- The Monumental Cross of the 1847 Jubilee (1847)
- The Croix Micholet (Micholet Cross) (1612)
- The Croix Tonneau (Tonneau Cross) (18th century)
- The Presbytery for the Priest of Ars (18th century)
- The former Church and Basilica (12th century)
- The Garnier des Garets family Tomb (1856)
- The Presbytery (1886)
The Presbytery of Saint Curé d’Ars (18th century).
The Presbytery and the chapel containing the relic of the heart of Saint Curé are now a museum and open to visitors. The reception desk and the spiritual activities of the sanctuary are organised by the priests of the sanctuary: the congregation of Benedictine nuns called the Tyburn Nuns and the Brothers of the Holy Family of Belley. The year 2009 marked the Jubilee of the 150th anniversary of the death of Saint Jean-Marie Vianney. On the occasion of the sacred international year for priests 2009-2010 the sanctuary hosted nearly 600,000 pilgrims including 35,000 priests.
The Parish Church of Saint-Sixte (11th century). The Basilica of Ars, partly built in 1862 by the Lyon architect Pierre Bossan and his successor Sainte-Marie-Perrin, forms an extension to the old church. It houses the remains of Saint Jean-Marie Vianney, the parish-priest of Ars and the patron saint of all parish priests. This place of pilgrimage hosts more than 500,000 people each year.
The Tomb of the heart of Jean-Marie Vianney (1932).
GPS coordinates: 45°59′34″N 4°49′25″E
Working hours
- Tuesday 7AM–7PM
- Wednesday 7AM–7PM
- Thursday 7AM–7PM
- Friday 7AM–7PM
- Saturday 7AM–7PM
- Sunday 7AM–7PM
- Monday 7AM–7PM
Address: Rue Jean Marie Vianney, 01480 Ars-sur-Formans, France
Shortest distances by car
From Paris: 3 hr 59 min (442 km) via A6
From Lyon: 40 min (40.0 km) via A6
From Marseille: 3 hr 47 min (347 km) via A7
From Toulouse: 5 hr 14 min (568 km) via A20 and A89
From Monaco: 5 hr 8 min (529 km) via A8 and A7
From Andorra: 7 hr (699 km) via A9 and A7
See here France travel guide
See here Spain travel guide
See here Pyrenees travel guide
See here Andorra travel guide