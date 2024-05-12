Ars-sur-Formans is a commune in the Ain department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of eastern France, located about 30 minutes by car from Lyon.

Religious heritage

The commune has several religious buildings and structures that are registered as historical monuments:

The Croix des Combes (Combes Cross) (1853)

The Monumental Cross of the 1847 Jubilee (1847)

The Croix Micholet (Micholet Cross) (1612)

The Croix Tonneau (Tonneau Cross) (18th century)

The Presbytery for the Priest of Ars (18th century)

The former Church and Basilica (12th century)

The Garnier des Garets family Tomb (1856)

The Presbytery (1886)

The Presbytery of Saint Curé d’Ars (18th century).

The Presbytery and the chapel containing the relic of the heart of Saint Curé are now a museum and open to visitors. The reception desk and the spiritual activities of the sanctuary are organised by the priests of the sanctuary: the congregation of Benedictine nuns called the Tyburn Nuns and the Brothers of the Holy Family of Belley. The year 2009 marked the Jubilee of the 150th anniversary of the death of Saint Jean-Marie Vianney. On the occasion of the sacred international year for priests 2009-2010 the sanctuary hosted nearly 600,000 pilgrims including 35,000 priests.

The Parish Church of Saint-Sixte (11th century). The Basilica of Ars, partly built in 1862 by the Lyon architect Pierre Bossan and his successor Sainte-Marie-Perrin, forms an extension to the old church. It houses the remains of Saint Jean-Marie Vianney, the parish-priest of Ars and the patron saint of all parish priests. This place of pilgrimage hosts more than 500,000 people each year.

The Tomb of the heart of Jean-Marie Vianney (1932).

GPS coordinates: 45°59′34″N 4°49′25″E

Working hours

Tuesday 7AM–7PM

Wednesday 7AM–7PM

Thursday 7AM–7PM

Friday 7AM–7PM

Saturday 7AM–7PM

Sunday 7AM–7PM

Monday 7AM–7PM

Address: Rue Jean Marie Vianney, 01480 Ars-sur-Formans, France

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 3 hr 59 min (442 km) via A6

From Lyon: 40 min (40.0 km) via A6

From Marseille: 3 hr 47 min (347 km) via A7

From Toulouse: 5 hr 14 min (568 km) via A20 and A89

From Monaco: 5 hr 8 min (529 km) via A8 and A7

From Andorra: 7 hr (699 km) via A9 and A7

