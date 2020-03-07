Around 8 million euros was spent to solve the problem of traffic jams at the Spanish border

The Minister of Spatial Planning of Andorra, Jordi Torres, is in charge of important works aimed to modify the traffic at the entrance of Andorra, which will reduce vehicle retention in Sant Julia de Loria. According to government estimates, this work has had a much lower environmental impact than the construction of a tunnel in the area.

Thus, a new route on Francesc Cairat Avenue will be opened the week of March 16. It will include two permanent lanes towards Spain between Laurèdia Square and the Fontaneda access roundabout, which will then join the existing two lanes to the border.

It is planned to leave two lanes towards Spain and one lane towards Andorra on the existing access road.

The road construction began in March 2018 and lasted two years. The total cost of the operation is 7.7 million euros.

