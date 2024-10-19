The Arnado Castle, also called Castillo Torre Penela is located in the municipality of Vilamartín de Valdeorras, Province of Ourense, Galicia, Spain.

It is a large construction from the end of the second half of the 19th century built on land belonging to the Benedictine priory of Santurxo of the monastery of San Pedro de Montes del Bierzo that Pedro Sanjurjo Pérez acquired in 1853 from the former owners, the Marquis of Vilagarcía.

Pedro Sanjurjo Pérez (1812-1879), Count of Penela, was a magistrate of the Audience and deputy to the courts for Ourense and Bande.

Later the farm and the castle of Arnado were acquired by the Iglesias Naya family.

The castle of Arnado is under the protection of the generic Declaration of the Decree of April 22, 1949, and Law 16/1985 on Spanish Historical Heritage.

How to get to?

From Ourense 1 hr 28 min (109 km) via N-120

1 hr 28 min (109 km) via N-120 From Santiago de Compostela 2 hr 22 min (184 km) via N-120

2 hr 22 min (184 km) via N-120 From Madrid 4 hr 16 min (439 km) via A-6

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide