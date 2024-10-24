Ares del Maestrat is a municipality in the Valencian Community, Spain. Located in the province of Castellón, in the Alt Maestrat comarca in the Serra d’En Celler.

The municipality is located on a promontory, crowned by the ruins of the castle, which is a magnificent watchtower over the mountainous landscape that surrounds it.

Ares del Maestre is located in the foothills of the Iberian system, presenting an abrupt relief, characterized by a landscape of molars. The climate is Mediterranean mountain. The altitude of its term varies from 700 m to 1300 m and its temperatures can range from -10 ° in winter to 30 ° in summer.

Main attractions

Religious monuments

Santa Bárbara Chapel. Building of architectural interest.

Santa Elena Chapel. Located in the farmhouse of the same name, it is from the 18th century. Decorated by Juan Francisco Cruella.

Parish Church. Dedicated to the Assumption of the Virgin. With a baroque façade from the 18th century, after the previous church was burned and destroyed in 1707 by the troops of Philip V during the War of Succession. The Bell Tower, which has the peculiarity of being lower than the church, is from the 13th century.

Civil monuments

Templar Castle. Remains of the old castle on the “mola” that presides over the town and which has Arab walls and Iberian vestiges.

Beltrans Tower.

Old Lonja de Ares. Also known as Els Perxes, it is a civil Gothic building that is currently the headquarters of the Town Hall. Built on the old Arab walls from the 10th century. The Chapter House where the Templars met stands out, as well as the porch with Gothic-Mudejar arches from the 12th century.

Prison. A building of architectural interest from the 13th century. It could have been part of the initiations of the Knights Templar.

Old portals of the walls. Located in the old town, they are of architectural interest.

Barranco dels Molins (of the mills). A group of five water mills, which constitute, with their collection ponds and conduction systems, one of the most unique works of hydraulic engineering, vestiges of a pre-industrial era. 17th-18th centuries.

Historical Complex of the Villa de Ares del Maestre.

Festivals

San Antonio Abad. Celebrated in January, on the Saturday closest to January 17th, the festival is celebrated with a bonfire in the Plaza Mayor.

San Marcos. Celebrated in April. On the Sunday closest to April 25th with a pilgrimage to the Virgin of the Fountain of Castellfort.

Saint Helena. Celebrated in May. The first Sunday in May with a pilgrimage to the Hermitage of Saint Helena.

Patron Saint Festivals. Celebrated in August. Dedicated to Saint Helena and Saint Bartholomew.

How to get to?

From Valencia 1 hr 47 min (143 km) via CV-15

1 hr 47 min (143 km) via CV-15 From Madrid 5 hr 3 min (498 km) via A-3

Main information

Area: 118,7 (municipality)

Coordinates: 40°27′N 0°08′W

Population: 174

Languages: Spanish, Valencian

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

