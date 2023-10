The Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary: a Roman Catholic church and minor basilica in the Sanctuary of Fátima (a group of Catholic religious buildings and structures in Cova da Iria), in the civil parish of Fátima, Portugal. One of the centers of Christian pilgrimage due to the the phenomenon of the Virgin Mary in 1917. Ink and pencil drawing, 2000.

