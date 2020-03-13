Archbishop of Urgell and co-prince of Andorra, Joan-Enric Vives, calls for “keeping churches open” while taking all possible precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Archbishop of Urgell, Joan-Enric Vives, sent a letter to all priests and deacons in his diocese calling for “keeping churches open” despite the spread of the coronavirus, while being careful to observe “all possible precautions”. In this sense, he believes that “during epidemics, we must pray, help to pray and be close to those who suffer and go through the anguish of the disease”.

In his letter, Mgr Vives added, “in any case, we must not allow ourselves to be carried away by disproportionate fears or collective behavior”. However, it is up to each priest to take all the measures he deems necessary, such as “whether to sprinkle holy water or how to give communion”.

Archbishop Vives urges the clergy to “support” those who are infected, the elderly, families and those most in distress. This is why he proposes to “continue to bring communion and the sacrament of life to the elderly and the sick”.

The archbishop closes his letter declaring that the fact that the religious temples are open “will give the people support and strength”.