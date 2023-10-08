The Arc de Triomf is a memorial arch in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

It was designed by the architect José Vilaseca as the main entrance to the 1888 Barcelona Universal Exhibition. The sculptural decoration was the work of Josep Reynés, Josep Llimona, Antoni Vilanova, Torquat Tasso, Manuel Fuxá and Pere Carbonell. This work is registered as a Cultural Asset of Local Interest (BCIL) in the Inventory of Catalan Cultural Heritage under code 08019/1053.2

Unlike other triumphal arches of a markedly military nature, Barcelona’s Arc de Triomf has a more civilian component, characterised by artistic, scientific and economic progress. The Arc de Triomf has been used on occasion as the finishing line for some of Barcelona’s most important popular foot races, such as the Jean Bouin and the Barcelona Marathon. It has also been used as a venue for festivals and musical events such as Primavera Sound. The monument was restored in 1989.

Of neo-Mudejar inspiration, the arch is 30 metres high and is decorated with a wealth of sculptural ornamentation by various artists: Josep Reynés sculpted the Adhesion of the Nations to the Universal Competition on the upper frieze; Josep Llimona made The Reward on the reverse of the upper part; on the right side Antoni Vilanova made the allegories of Industry, Agriculture and Commerce; On the left side, Torquat Tasso made the allegories of the Sciences and the Arts; finally, Manuel Fuxá and Pere Carbonell created 12 female sculptures, the Famas, and Magí Fita was in charge of the majolica tiles that decorate the Arch.

Address: Passeig de Lluís Companys, 08003 Barcelona, Spain.

Coordinates: 41°23′27″N 2°10′50″E