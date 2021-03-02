Andorran residents will be exempt from presenting a virological test at the French border

From yesterday, both Andorran residents and residents of the French Departments of the Pyrenees Orientales and Ariège, paying a visit of less than 24 hours, will be exempt from presenting a virological test (PCR or TMA) at the border. This travel flexibility between territories, will facilitate a more fluid entry of French visitors to Andorra from these Departments.

There continues to be no need for any certificate to enter Andorra from Spain or France.

The present free travel agreements with Alt Urgell will be maintained. However Catalonia requires a completed auto-responsibility travel certificate in case of going beyond Alt Urgell.

Some parts of Spain are still totally closed to visitors.