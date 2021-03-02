Andorran residents will be exempt from presenting a virological test at the French border

  News, News of Pyrenees, Tourism   /   ,

Andorran residents will be exempt from presenting a virological test at the French border

From yesterday, both Andorran residents and residents of the French Departments of the Pyrenees Orientales and Ariège, paying a visit of less than 24 hours, will be exempt from presenting a virological test (PCR or TMA) at the border. This travel flexibility between territories, will facilitate a more fluid entry of French visitors to Andorra from these Departments.

There continues to be no need for any certificate to enter Andorra from Spain or France.

The present free travel agreements with Alt Urgell will be maintained. However Catalonia requires a completed auto-responsibility travel certificate in case of going beyond Alt Urgell.

Some parts of Spain are still totally closed to visitors.

Background music inside establishments of Andorra cannot ever exceed 50 decibels

Opening the border with Spain doubles the cost of ski passes in Andorra

The TMA test is necessary to access France through all its borders

France bans all travelers from outside EU

The French government decided not to allow ski lifts to operate in February

The number of inspections in commercial premises in Andorra will be increased, fines can reach 100,000€

Read more: News ...