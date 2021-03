The purpose of the new app is to attract new customers from Andorra (from a non-EU country), including not only public and private stores, but also the weekly market.

All-new digital VAT refund project is available to any commercial establishment in the city.

The free app works from customer’s mobile phone and it means an additional discount for Andorran residents.

A customer will only need to identify himself and scan the receipts.

The campaign is initiated by the Spanish Tax Agency.