Andorran resident Toni Bou wins X-Trial’s closest ever Final

X-Trial Budapest could only be settled on countback after a tie in the run-off section between Bou and Raga

Toni Bou (Repsol Honda) claimed his 65th X-Trial win in his toughest test of the 2020 season yet, as the referee had to look back to the second round results following two ties in the Grand Final. Both Bou and main rival Adam Raga (TRRS) scored 15 marks in a tense six-section finale before both going on to fail a challenging run-off.

In this unique situation they could only be split by their results in the Heat stages, giving Bou the win by ten marks to thirteen over the reigning world number two.

It was also a night to remember for Montesa man Gabriel Marcelli, who recorded the best result of his short career with his first podium. Like the Grand Final, the two Consolation Final contenders could only be separated for third place by their Round Two result, Jeroni Fajardo (Sherco) coming out second best on this occasion but booking his place at X-Trial Barcelona as best event rider nonetheless.

The night was full of surprises, with Miquel Gelabert (Vertigo) and Benoit Bincaz (Beta) shock eliminees in the preliminary phase of competition, faced with the toughest line-up of 2020 so far. Jorge Casales beat the pair by a three-mark margin despite his unfavourable first starting position, only to then fail all five sections consecutively in a challenging Round Two. Jaime Busto (Vertigo) was also unable to make it through any of the sections successfully.

That gave Marcelli his moment to shine, and his sensational performance was one of the highlights of a night to remember at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena.