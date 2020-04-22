Andorran resident detained with lots of ecstasy pills

The 33-year-old Spaniard from Encamp (Andorra) was detained on April 21 at the La Seu d’Urgell bus station.

During on-duty patrols around the city, police found a suspicious man. Police searched the man’s backpack and found two vacuum packs containing 2,104 ecstasy tablets.

The man was immediately arrested and taken to the nearest police station. The drugs became positive for the presence of MDMA, “a substance with a serious health risk.”

The man was planning to distribute a drug worth over 23,000 euros in the Pyrenees.

The investigation is open, further arrests are not ruled out.