Andorran government updates protocols against coronavirus

The Ministry of Health recommends that anyone who has recently visited the areas most affected by this illness should contact a health facility for medical examination.

The Andorran ministry of health said on Tuesday that it is continuously adapting its action protocol in case of coronavirus infection in Andorra, in accordance with protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Anyone who has visited the coronavirus infected area should contact emergency services at 116, within 14 days after returning, in case of symptoms of fever, malaise, or signs of respiratory difficulties.

It is recommended to monitor the temperature every 12 hours, observe basic hygiene including hand-washing measures and avoid close contact with more vulnerable people (older people, pregnant women, and small children), for 14 days after the trip.

The Andorran Ministry of Health urges citizens to stay calm and states that the medical institutions of Andorra are “fully prepared for emergency cases and have well-trained specialists.”

The Andorran Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks citizens who are in the areas infected by coronavirus to contact the consular department on the emergency number: (+376) 324 292.