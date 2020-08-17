Andorran children will be going back to school in phases

Andorran children will be going back to school in phases. Those under 12 will go back on the 9th September as usual. 12-year-olds and up will return on 14th September. There will be optional but recommended testing for all children over 6 going back to school, in designated stop labs. Those children that do not take the test will be required to wear a mask during 14 days. All teaching staff – including adults who are not teachers but who come into contact with students, such as dining staff – will be tested the week before.

Teachers tests will be repeated monthly for follow up. Parents will receive a letter with instructions in the next few days. Testing will begin on 31st August.

