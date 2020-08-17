Andorran children will be going back to school in phases. Those under 12 will go back on the 9th September as usual. 12-year-olds and up will return on 14th September. There will be optional but recommended testing for all children over 6 going back to school, in designated stop labs. Those children that do not take the test will be required to wear a mask during 14 days. All teaching staff – including adults who are not teachers but who come into contact with students, such as dining staff – will be tested the week before.

Teachers tests will be repeated monthly for follow up. Parents will receive a letter with instructions in the next few days. Testing will begin on 31st August.