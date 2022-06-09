Due to international economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus because of the conflict in Ukraine, Andorran banks began to block accounts of Russian citizens with deposits in Andorra exceeding 100,000 euros. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Andorra spokesman, Eric Jover, after the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

This is the first time that Andorra has applied sanctions against Russian citizens.

The sanctions affected 65 individuals and 18 legal entities.

The corresponding decision was made at the suggestion of the Andorran Ministry of Finance. This government decree expands the scope of the decree approved on March 25, 2022.

According to Eric Jover, the “blacklist” includes about 1160 individuals and 101 legal entities of Russia, and 183 individuals and 23 legal entities of Belarus.