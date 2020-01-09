Andorra will fully assume taxi service fees for Andorran patients

The Andorran Ministry of Health, the State Insurance Service Company (CASS) and taxi service provider have concluded an agreement to provide an individual service for transporting patients who must receive treatment outside Andorra (if the medical services cannot be performed in Andorra).

 It mainly relates to radiotherapy treatments.

 The agreement allows patients to travel for their treatment by taxi, with all the travel and accommodation expenses incurred during their treatment reimbursed.

 Taxi drivers will bill for services rendered directly to CASS, bills will be compensated in full.

 To ensure optimal coordination, all parties involved will hold regular tripartite meetings to monitor the work of the service and make changes if necessary.

