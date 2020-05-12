Andorra: the second phase of confinement easing starts on Wednesday, 13th May

  All Andorra news, Society   /   

According to the Government of Andorra, the second phase of confinement includes:

· Extension of outings to two hours on alternate days or 1 hour each day.

· The practice of sports activities is extended, including non-risk mountain activities (hiking, running, fishing etc.).

· The night schedule for activities in urban spaces is extended from 19h to 22h.

· As for hiking or mountain running, it is not necessary to do it at a reserved time.

· However the time slot from 11h to 14h remains unchanged and must continue to be respected due to the vulnerability of people who go out in that time slot.

· In the same way, you are allowed to practice cycling on roads and mountains. The maximum distance of 2 km from the home is extended and it is possible to take a vehicle to travel to hiking or cycling trails.

· Professional athletes: Professionals in motorcycling, cycling, tennis and basketball, and Club Morabanc Andorra, will be relocated to more suitable facilities and training hours will be extended.

· Both ARA and federated scholarships competing internationally will be allowed to train and the training space will be adapted.

The 3d phase of confinement easing in Andorra starts Monday, 18th May: there is still no set date for the return to schools

Next Monday, 4th May the second opening phase will be activated in Andorra as epidemiological data evolve favourably

A new immigration quota of 450 jobs is being opened in Andorra

On Wednesday, 29th April, antibody tests will begin in Andorra

# 45 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Sunday, 26th April, 2020

All existing social affairs programs in Andorra have been intensified

Read more: All Andorra news ...