Andorra starts a project aimed at reducing the plastic waste created in mountain ecosystems

The government of Andorra has approved a project aimed to reduce plastic waste created in mountain ecosystems, including mountain rivers.

The goal of the project is to prevent the accumulation of plastic waste in mountain ecosystems and their release into the sea.

The mission covers the Pyrenees of Catalonia, Andorra and France.

The project will assess the possible consequences of using plastic and its negative impact on the environment. The work involves reducing waste production and improving its management, as well as involving people in investigations related to environmental pollution by plastic waste.

Areas of study in Andorra are the Sorteny Valley nature park’s rivers and the Ordino-Arcalis ski zone.

This project is a part of a program approved by the UN General Assembly on September 25, 2015.

