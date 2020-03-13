Andorra ski season continues with enhanced precautions

  All Andorra news, Tourism   /   , ,

Andorra ski season continues with enhanced precautions

Andorran Minister of Tourism, Veronica Canals, Andorran Minister of Health, Joan Martinez Benazet, and Andorran Minister of Finance, Eric Jover, met with the directors of the ski resorts and the consuls of the respective parishes to assess the possible damage to ski tourism as the consequences of COVID-19.

“Given the importance of the ski sector in the country’s economy, the meeting participants considered the direct and indirect consequences of the current situation. It was decided to create an interagency commission, which will daily monitor the situation and measures taken to limit the possibility of virus infection. At the same time, activity in the ski resorts will be maintained. However, the resorts themselves will strengthen preventive measures to reduce the likelihood of infection on the ski slopes,” said the Andorran government press release.

Yesterday, the Minister of Tourism also met with associations responsible for the tourism sector in the country, as well as representatives of travel agencies. They were given an order on exceptional measures, agreed yesterday by the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as information in different languages ​​on how to act in case of suspected coronavirus infection.

All ski resorts of Andorra will be closed from March 14, 2020

Andorran SPA resort Caldea has decided to close its doors

From Saturday, all entertainment, cultural and sporting events planned in Andorra will be canceled

Tourism Ministers of the Ibero-American Community decide to work together to minimize the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak

World congress of snow and mountain tourism in Andorra is canceled because of coronavirus crisis

Around 8 million euros was spent to solve the problem of traffic jams at the Spanish border

Read more: All Andorra news ...