The Andorran government has issued a press release saying that the country approves the decision to enter a contract for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19. The Minister of Health of Andorra Martinez Benazet made a corresponding proposal. “The contract for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 will be executed using the COVAX Facility mechanism, which is backed by the international organization GAVI,” the government reports.

The vaccination will be free of charge.

According to Wikipedia, GAVI is a partnership of a number of private and government organizations, founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, on 10 April, a petition was posted on the White House website to collect signatures to start an investigation into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation is accused of “crimes against humanity.”

The petition says that Gates, UNICEF and the World Health Organization are already accused of intentionally sterilizing Kenyan children by using the latent antigen HCG in tetanus vaccines proposed by the foundation.

To get an official response from the White House, the authors of the petition needed to collect 100,000 signatures. By 16 September, according to the information on the website, 655,688 signatures were recorded.