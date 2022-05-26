Andorra lost to Switzerland: Crans-Montana awarded 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships

The Swiss resort was up against Narvik in Norway, Soldeu in Andorra and the German ski resort of Garmish-Partenkirchen. The World Championship venues for Nordic, Ski Jumping, Snowboard Freestyle and Freeski have also been announced.

Crans-Montana received 11 of the 18 votes as the International Ski Federation made its decision.

Narvik and Soldeu received three votes each with Garmish-Partenkirchen given one vote.

The expected 200,000 visitors to the event will enjoy a new state-of-the-art, multifunctional finish stadium and have been promised ‘breath-taking Swiss performances on the snow’.

The FIS Council also elected the Organisers of the 2027 Snowboard, Freestyle & Freeski, Nordic and the 2026 FIS Ski Flying World Championships.

The final presentations by the six candidates took at the Allianz Tower in Milan, Italy.

Oberstdorf in Germany was unanimously elected as host of the 2026 FIS Ski Flying World Championships.

It will be the seventh time that the German venue has hosted the Ski Flying World Championships.

Also unanimously elected was Montafon in Austria for the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships 2027.

It marks the second time that Austria has hosted the joint World Championships, which features more than 30 medal events.

The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2027 were unanimously awarded to Falun in Sweden.

Overview of the votes:

2026 FIS Ski Flying World Championships: Oberstdorf (GER) – unanimous

2027 FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Montafon (AUT) – unanimous

2027 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships: Falun (SWE) – unanimous

2027 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships:

Crans Montana (SUI) – 11 votes

Narvik (NOR) – 3 votes

Soldeu (AND) – 3 vote

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (GER) – 1 vote