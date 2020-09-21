Andorra limits family reunions and social activities to a maximum of 10 people from Monday, 21st September

The Minister of Health of Andorra, Joan Martínez Benazet, announced that the Government has approved a new decree that limits family reunions and social activities to a maximum of 10 people from Monday, 21st September as a measure “to try to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases”.

The limitation for leisure, cultural and sports activities remains at 50 people and when this figure is exceeded, the specific protocols that have been validated by the health authorities must be followed.

Martínez Benazet specified that the decree stipulates that “crowds of people outside any kind of establishment or building will not be allowed and that at pavement cafés it is not allowed to be standing “.