Andorra limits family reunions and social activities to a maximum of 10 people from Monday, 21st September

  All Andorra news, News, Society   /   

The Minister of Health of Andorra, Joan Martínez Benazet, announced that the Government has approved a new decree that limits family reunions and social activities to a maximum of 10 people from Monday, 21st September as a measure “to try to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases”.

The limitation for leisure, cultural and sports activities remains at 50 people and when this figure is exceeded, the specific protocols that have been validated by the health authorities must be followed.

Martínez Benazet specified that the decree stipulates that “crowds of people outside any kind of establishment or building will not be allowed and that at pavement cafés it is not allowed to be standing “.

Andorra plans purchase COVID-19 vaccines from GAVI organization founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

European Mobility Week 2020 will take place 16-22 September

Andorran children will be going back to school in phases

More than 40 Spanish craft beer companies have joined the “Cobeer-19” campaign

Andorra: Mandatory use of masks is prescribed on public roads and in places—both closed and open

Starting July 1st, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches free Wifi in public places

Read more: All Andorra news ...