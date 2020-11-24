Andorra launched new permanent telephone number for children and adolescents at risk – 175

175 for Children at risk

The Minister of Social Affairs, Housing and Youth, Víctor Filloy, and the General Manager of Andorra Telecom, Jordi Nadal, have signed a collaboration agreement for a new, permanent telephone number, 175, for children and adolescents at risk. The number is free, and manned 24/7, offering callers confidentiality and anonymity to give information and to seek advice in the case of children and adolescents from Andorra believed to be at risk or vulnerable.

The activation of this line responds to the Qualified Law on the Rights of Children and Adolescents of Andorra, and underlines the importance of the collaboration of both citizens and professionals in the notification of situations or possible situations of danger in which minors may find themselves.