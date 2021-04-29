Andorra launched in a single issue of 500 million euros listed in Luxembourg

The Minister of Finance and Government of Andorra Spokesman, Eric Jover, and the Secretary of State for International Financial Affairs, Marc Ballestà, have presented the result of the international issuance of green, social and sustainable bonds, which opened this Wednesday at 9h and closed today with the placement of the entire issue of 500 million euros.

Jover and Ballestà have highlighted that this is the first international issue in Andorra, a “historic” event that has been able to materialize thanks to including the accession of Andorra to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October 2020.

The operation has been launched in a single issue of 500 million euros listed in Luxembourg, being placed in its entirety among 157 investors from 19 countries (Andorra, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, United Kingdom , Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Netherlands, Israel, Slovakia, Italy, Austria, Monaco, Finland, United States, Belgium and Bulgaria).

2.4 billion euros have been requested distributed among the investors. The value of a nominal number of institutional bonds is 100,000 euros with an interest rate of 1.25% and a maturity of 10 years, the longest-running issue in the history of Andorra.