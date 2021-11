Andorra has approved a bill regulating the tax on accommodation in tourist facilities. The only exceptions are the areas where camping-cars are located.

Thus, a tax of 3 euros will be applied to tourist accommodation in 5-star hotels, 2 euros – in 4-star hotels and 1.50 euros – in 2 or 3-star hotels. The tax in 1 star hotels will be 1 euro per stay.

Children under 12 are exempt from tourist tax.