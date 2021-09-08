Andorra introduces new rules for keeping dogs of dangerous breeds

  All Andorra news, News, Society   /   

The Andorran government has approved an amendment to the new Regulation on the ownership of dangerous and potentially dangerous dog breeds. As the main innovation, future owners are recommended to undergo prior training without fail.

The Regulation lists the following 15 breeds: American Akita, Bullmastiff, Doberman, Argentine Dogo, Dogue de Bordeaux, Brazilian Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, American Pit Bull Terrier, Canary Dogo, Rottweiler, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, Akita-inu and Tosa-inu.

Dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs should always be tied up with an inextensible leash or chain with a maximum length of 1.5 meters (150 cm) and wear a dog muzzle.

The owner must be an adult, have legal capacity, have no sanctions for violations related to owning dogs, have an insurance contract to cover civil liability and have documents confirming the successful completion of training.

