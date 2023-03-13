Andorra hosted the opening ceremony of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals-2023

Tonight, about 2,000 people have watched the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023, which took place at Soldeu, at the foot of the Avet slope. The show once again turned Avet, as it already happened in the 2019, into a giant screen and mixed video mapping, light, sound and pyrotechnics.

Patrick Toussaint, the FIS Council and the Vice President of the Andorran Ski Federation, Francesc Camp, the consul Major of Canillo and Xavier Espot, the acting Prime Minister of Andorra, have taken part in the opening ceremony.

The audience was able to embark on a journey that began with the legends of Andorra and ended with a symbolic message of respect for the environment.

The show also featured various ski disciplines with the participation of the top five skiers in each of them.

