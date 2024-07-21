Andorra has joined the list of countries with the status of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts’ Official Representative.

This was possible thanks to Andorran participation in the international competition ‘Art. Excellence. Recognition’ (category: professional, nomination: art project) and receiving the highest award (gold medal) of the Andorran media platform “All Pyrenees,” and the election of the winner of the competition, the Director of the platform Irina Rybalchenko as an honorary member of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts.

The award ceremony took place on 20 July 2024 at the Nikolai Sednin House Museum in the Moscow region.

The International Academy of Modern Arts was founded in 2010. It is one of the world’s largest professional associations, which includes representatives of more than 80 countries from five continents. The activities of the Academy members cover various fields of literature, music, fine arts, architecture, among others.

From 2011 to 2024, more than 100 major events of international scale were held with the participation of the Academy: charity auctions, personal and group art exhibitions, award ceremonies and concert programmes of Russian and foreign figures of culture, literature, music and fine arts.

Diplomas of Laureate and Honorary Member were presented to Irina Rybalchenko by Nikolay Sednin, Honorary President of the International Academy of Modern Arts, Chairman of the Professional Union of Artists of Russia.

The platform ‘All Pyrenees’ is the official information partner of the newspaper El Periodic (Andorra).

Since May 2024, Irina Rybalchenko is also the General Director of this media.