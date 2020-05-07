Andorra has decided to keep the prices for the next school year, associated with school transport (107.88 euros for 1 daily trip and 215.76 euros for 2 daily trips), and free bus (215.76 euros). The Government subsidy represents more than 80% of the amount.

Families with school transportation grants will not be required to advance the amount at the time of application. The registration process will open next week and the intention is to do it electronically through the website www.infoeducacio.ad.

