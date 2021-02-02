The Government of Andorra has been maintaining a constant dialogue with France since they announced new travel restrictions that came into force on Sunday, 31st January.

The decree stipulates that, to access French territory from any country in the European Union or similar – such as Andorra – there is an obligation to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test, dated no more than 72 hours previously for those over 11 years of age. This measure is in effect at all borders, whether land, sea or air. This requirement does not apply to border workers, hauliers and residents within a 30 km radius of the border.

The Franco-Andorra border is not closed: but the new rules for health control apply.

Residents of Andorra will be able to travel to Occitania without having to present a negative test provided it is for duly justified reasons of health and medical conditions or in the case of students going to school.

For trips that do not coincide with these reasons, a negative virological test will be required in accordance with the provisions established by the French authorities.

(The Andorran Executive has asked France to accept TMA tests, as well as PCR tests. Up till now they have not agreed).