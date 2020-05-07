Andorra will create a committee of experts to establish the necessary requirements for the reopening of schools

Andorra has been decided to create a committee of experts to establish the necessary requirements for the reopening of schoolsAndorra has decided to create a committee of experts with technicians from the Ministry of Education, Health, and Civil Service to establish the necessary requirements for the reopening of schools.

Moreover, all students between 6 and 9 years old, even those who were not enrolled in sports activities, will be able to participate in online activities through a registration at www.infoeducacio.ad. Students who are already enrolled will not have to pay for the last term of the course.

At last, modification of the curriculum for the Bachelor of Computer Science has been approved. Content will be enhanced in the areas of video games, big data, computer security and mobile programming. One semester will be conducted entirely in English.

Andorra has decided to keep the prices for the next school year, associated with school transport

