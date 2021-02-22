Andorra has announced an issue of 500 million euros of bonds during the first half of 2021

The Head of Government of Andorra, Xavier Espot, has asked the French Prime Minister Jean Castex to assimilate Andorra, for travel purposes, with the border territories of the Ariège and the Pyrenees Orientales so that visitors to these territories can circulate without having to present a Covid test. Currently, visitors from neighbouring French departments as well as Andorran citizens must present a PCR or TMA-type test at the French border.

Andorra also has announced an issue of 500 million euros of international medium term bonds during the first half of 2021 that will be used to replace maturing short term bank loans and treasury bonds.