Andorra calls for extreme precautions to protect itself from the coronavirus

The Minister of Health Joan Martínez Benazet convened a press conference on Tuesday to update information on the coronavirus. He said, “there is currently no epidemic in Andorra”.

However, he recommended strengthening measures to protect the elderly from any disease that could complicate their health. According to him, “the mortality due to this virus is particularly high among people over 80 years old”.

The minister also called on everyone to take responsibility for preventing the spread of the disease across the country, emphasizing that it is “necessary to follow the recommendations and protocols established by the health authorities”.

The Minister also noted that similar calls have been sent to hotels, reminding to follow the protocols in case of suspicion.

Health workers are advised to refrain from attending public events. The rest of the population is strongly advised not to travel to the areas most affected by the coronavirus.