Andorra approved two new regulations to boost the production and self-consumption of electricity from renewable sources

  All Andorra news, Business and Economy   /   

Andorra approved two new regulations to boost the production and self-consumption of electricity from renewable sources.

1. Regulation of electricity generation: favours national energy production and its diversification by promoting new economic sectors. In the medium term it will help activate a new sector of professionals able to install wind installations or photovoltaic panels away from roofs. It will generate up to 2,000 kW / hour for self-consumption.

It will help make us less dependent on other countries for energy and boost our use of renewable energy.

2. Regulation of the administrative procedure in the field of energy consumption in buildings. The aim is to establish energy requirements in buildings in terms of renewable energy, both for new construction and rehabilitation of old ones.

Analysis of the soft loan program was endorsed by the Government of Andorra

Andorra : the number of people registered for job hunting is the highest ever in the country

Treaty of Medellín: Andorra ratified the treaty for the electronic transmission of applications and international legal cooperation

Next Monday, 4th May the second opening phase will be activated in Andorra as epidemiological data evolve favourably

A new immigration quota of 450 jobs is being opened in Andorra

Standard & Poor has reaffirmed the country’s rating as BBB / A-2, in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus

Read more: All Andorra news ...