Andorra approved two new regulations to boost the production and self-consumption of electricity from renewable sources.

1. Regulation of electricity generation: favours national energy production and its diversification by promoting new economic sectors. In the medium term it will help activate a new sector of professionals able to install wind installations or photovoltaic panels away from roofs. It will generate up to 2,000 kW / hour for self-consumption.

It will help make us less dependent on other countries for energy and boost our use of renewable energy.

2. Regulation of the administrative procedure in the field of energy consumption in buildings. The aim is to establish energy requirements in buildings in terms of renewable energy, both for new construction and rehabilitation of old ones.