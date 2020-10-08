Andorra approved the application of new, exceptional measures to deal with the health situation caused by COVID-19

On Wednesday 7th October, the Council of Ministers approved the application of new, exceptional measures to deal with the health situation caused by COVID-19. The new measures entered into force today at one in the morning and will take effect until 18th October.

Schools: the use of masks is mandatory in all classrooms with students aged over 12. The use of masks is to be maintained for all extracurricular activities and the playgrounds will remain closed.

The Andorran School of Secondary Education in Encamp will close for 14 days. The decision comes after the screening of students and teachers has shown that there are more positive asymptomatic cases. The education of students will continue electronically.

Restaurants may offer table service only between 12h and 16h and 19h and 24h. In addition, establishments must carry out an individual registration of their customers. A maximum number of five people per table is maintained.

Bars will not be able to offer services either inside or outside the establishments, but they can offer a take away service.

Commercial premises’ capacity is limited to 1 person for every 4m2.

Retirement homes: all outings by residents and visits from people from outside are cancelled.

Culture: the Executive has reduced the capacity of the facilities that host cultural activities to 30 % of its capacity and, in addition, the organizers must present a specific protocol to be approved by the Ministry of Health in order to be able to carry it out.

National sports competitions are suspended and so are international competitions, with the exception of those specifically authorized by the Ministry of Health. Training is reduced to groups of 4 people in indoor spaces and 8 people outside.