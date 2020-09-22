Andorra announced new exceptional measures for the latest health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2

Monday, 21st September, the Minister of Health of Andorra, Martinez Benazet, announced new exceptional measures for the latest health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2

The measures are planned for a period of 15 days, extendable depending on the evolution of the situation.

Measures for groups: Meetings of relatives and / or friends (cohabiting nuclei/bubble) – the maximum number of people who can meet is reduced to five, unless the cohabiting nucleus is larger.

Celebrations of baptisms, communions, weddings:The maximum number of attendees is limited to 10 people.

Funerals: a specific protocol is required for masses or funeral celebrations. Reunion meetings are not allowed and only a maximum of 10 people can attend the funeral.

Leisure, cultural, sporting or professional events. Specific protocols by the health authorities are required.

Measures in restaurants and bars: all services are cancelled. Both on the terraces outside and inside, there can only be two people per table. The tables must be separated by the stipulated minimum distance.

Restaurants: The maximum number of people per table is reduced to five.

Measures in hospitals:Visits are limited to patients who remain hospitalized following instructions issued by the hospital.

Residential Homes: Overnight stays are cancelled.

Measures for activities for children and young people: playgrounds, both indoor and outdoor, remain closed.

Extracurricular activities: All extracurricular activities must be carried out in compliance with the use of masks.

Measures for sports centres, gyms or other physical activities:

The activities aimed at groups are cancelled, except for those that have a specific protocol validated by the Ministry of Health.

The promotion of on-line work is recommended in order to facilitate compliance with the preventive measures.

Measures for smokers:•Smoking is not allowed while walking on public roads.Smoking is not allowed in groups outside bars, offices or others. You can smoke individually, in isolation and without moving.