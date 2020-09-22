Andorra announced new exceptional measures for the latest health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2

  All Andorra news, News, Society, Sport, Tourism   /   

Monday, 21st September, the Minister of Health of Andorra, Martinez Benazet, announced new exceptional measures for the latest health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2

The measures are planned for a period of 15 days, extendable depending on the evolution of the situation.

Measures for groups: Meetings of relatives and / or friends (cohabiting nuclei/bubble) – the maximum number of people who can meet is reduced to five, unless the cohabiting nucleus is larger.

Celebrations of baptisms, communions, weddings:The maximum number of attendees is limited to 10 people.

Funerals: a specific protocol is required for masses or funeral celebrations. Reunion meetings are not allowed and only a maximum of 10 people can attend the funeral.

Leisure, cultural, sporting or professional events. Specific protocols by the health authorities are required.

Measures in restaurants and bars: all services are cancelled. Both on the terraces outside and inside, there can only be two people per table. The tables must be separated by the stipulated minimum distance.

Restaurants: The maximum number of people per table is reduced to five.

Measures in hospitals:Visits are limited to patients who remain hospitalized following instructions issued by the hospital.

Residential Homes: Overnight stays are cancelled.

Measures for activities for children and young people: playgrounds, both indoor and outdoor, remain closed.

Extracurricular activities: All extracurricular activities must be carried out in compliance with the use of masks.

Measures for sports centres, gyms or other physical activities:

The activities aimed at groups are cancelled, except for those that have a specific protocol validated by the Ministry of Health.

The promotion of on-line work is recommended in order to facilitate compliance with the preventive measures.

Measures for smokers:•Smoking is not allowed while walking on public roads.Smoking is not allowed in groups outside bars, offices or others. You can smoke individually, in isolation and without moving.

New SPA Baths will be opened in Spanish Pyrenees

Andorra: Mandatory use of masks is prescribed on public roads and in places—both closed and open

Starting July 1st, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches free Wifi in public places

The accumulation of so-called “one-day tourists” coming to Andorra for cheap cigarettes and alcohol provoke multi-kilometer traffic jams

PortAventura World Resort opens on July 8th

France opens borders with neighbours

Read more: All Andorra news ...