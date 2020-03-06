Andorra and Spain reviewed the bilateral health agreements

  All Andorra news, Society   /   ,

Andorran Health Minister, Joan Martínez Benazet, and his Spanish counterpart, Salvador Illa, met on Wednesday to discuss the collaboration agreements between the two countries in the field of health. The two politicians have expressed their desire to take these agreements further, including the possibility that the Hospital de Nuestra Señora de Meritxell could become a medical center of reference for medical treatments and tests for the citizens of Alt Urgell.

According to the Government of the Principality, the cooperation between Spain and Andorra in situations of health emergencies, such as the suspicion of cases of coronavirus was also discussed at the meeting. In fact, last week, thanks to this type of collaboration it was possible to identify two women who landed in the neighboring State after traveling on the same plane with a victim diagnosed a few days later. Thanks to the warning received from the Spanish health authorities, of the risk of exposure of Andorran citizens, the Ministry of Health decided to apply the preventive protocol of home isolation.

Around 8 million euros was spent to solve the problem of traffic jams at the Spanish border

The government of Andorra is developing a treatment plan for young people addicted to toxic substances

The Meteorological Service of Catalonia announces snowfall in the Pyrenees

Andorra analyzes the main lines of work for the future National Housing Institute

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Andorra

Andorran government updates protocols against coronavirus

Read more: All Andorra news ...