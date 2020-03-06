Andorra and Spain reviewed the bilateral health agreements

Andorran Health Minister, Joan Martínez Benazet, and his Spanish counterpart, Salvador Illa, met on Wednesday to discuss the collaboration agreements between the two countries in the field of health. The two politicians have expressed their desire to take these agreements further, including the possibility that the Hospital de Nuestra Señora de Meritxell could become a medical center of reference for medical treatments and tests for the citizens of Alt Urgell.

According to the Government of the Principality, the cooperation between Spain and Andorra in situations of health emergencies, such as the suspicion of cases of coronavirus was also discussed at the meeting. In fact, last week, thanks to this type of collaboration it was possible to identify two women who landed in the neighboring State after traveling on the same plane with a victim diagnosed a few days later. Thanks to the warning received from the Spanish health authorities, of the risk of exposure of Andorran citizens, the Ministry of Health decided to apply the preventive protocol of home isolation.