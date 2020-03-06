Andorra analyzes the main lines of work for the future National Housing Institute

The National Housing Board held a new meeting on Thursday with the purpose of discussing and advancing the analysis of the current situation of the rental housing market. During the meeting, the main objectives of the Project Bill for the National Housing Institute were shared. The purpose of this body will be to plan and develop specific policies in the housing area, such as the collection of more precise data on the market situation or the management of the public-private fund destined for the construction and rehabilitation of the housing destined for affordable rentals.

In this regard, the Minister of Social Affairs, Housing and Youth, Victor Filloy, recalled the recent implemented actions related to renting and improving purchasing power, such as all the urgent measures adopted by the Executive, which include, among others, one-year extension of rental contracts that expire during 2020 and the limitation of price increase in accordance with the CPI.

The Minister also emphasized the opening of the Housing Office, a new public service that centralizes the assistance offered to citizens that includes providing information and guidance in housing matters. The Office was opened on February 25 of this year and to date, 22 inquiries have been received, either, in person, by telephone or email.