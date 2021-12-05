Andorra: about 300 people took part in the demonstration against Covid passport and vaccination

Yesterday, December 4, some 300 people took part in the demonstration against Covid passports and vaccination, chanting “freedom”.

Protesters gathered in the Plaza de la Rotonda (Andorra la Vella).

Shouts against Covid passports were mostly heard.

This is the third demonstration in Andorra. The first one took place in front of the government administrative building and gathered about 150 people.

“I decide what to do with my body”

“Not vaccinated”

“Free choice without coercion”

“Freedom”

“No health dictatorship”

“We want the government to protect our rights”

“The union makes a force”

“Inoculation, pass covid, confinement, tests : violation of rights”

“Government and media : manipulation, discrimination, coercion, insulation”

“PCR is not diagnostic”

“Do not touch our children”